Ardelyx (ARDX) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia reiterated a Buy rating on Ardelyx (ARDX) on March 8 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ardelyx with a $14.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ardelyx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.71 million and GAAP net loss of $18.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARDX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of renal diseases. It focuses on the formulation of programs directed toward treating gastrointestinal and irritable bowel syndrome with constipations. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.