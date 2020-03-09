Ardelyx (ARDX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Jefferies gave Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Buy rating on Ardelyx today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Revolution Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ardelyx with a $13.00 average price target, implying an 115.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ardelyx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of renal diseases. It focuses on the formulation of programs directed toward treating gastrointestinal and irritable bowel syndrome with constipations.