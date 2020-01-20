Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Ardagh Group SA (ARD) on January 16 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.07, close to its 52-week high of $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ardagh Group SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.75, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Ardagh Group SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $144 million.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the Metal Packaging and Glass Packaging segments.