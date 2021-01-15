Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.83, close to its 52-week high of $38.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 46.8% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Arcus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.60, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Arcus Biosciences’ market cap is currently $2.52B and has a P/E ratio of -18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.25.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. The firm compete in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.