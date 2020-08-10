Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Principia Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.80, which is an 87.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.41 and a one-year low of $6.36. Currently, Arcus Biosciences has an average volume of 778.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RCUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. The firm compete in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.