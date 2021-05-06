Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 40.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Denali Therapeutics, Gain Therapeutics, and OncoSec Medical.

Arcus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.36 and a one-year low of $16.69. Currently, Arcus Biosciences has an average volume of 509.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. The firm compete in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.