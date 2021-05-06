Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and BTIG gave Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to Arcus Biosciences today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 38.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.00, a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Arcus Biosciences’ market cap is currently $2.2B and has a P/E ratio of -14.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. The firm compete in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.