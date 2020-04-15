Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 34.7% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcus Biosciences with a $22.25 average price target, which is a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Arcus Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.75 million and GAAP net loss of $16.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.3 million.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. The firm compete in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.