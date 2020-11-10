Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Piper Sandler gave Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 45.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Arcturus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.50, a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.24 and a one-year low of $8.51. Currently, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average volume of 666.3K.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.