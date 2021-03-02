Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 57.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $81.70 average price target, a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.33 million and GAAP net loss of $21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.43 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.