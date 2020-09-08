Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $69.00 average price target, which is an 86.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.32 million and GAAP net loss of $10.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $685K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on ARCT: