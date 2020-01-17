Arconic (ARNC) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Arconic (ARNC) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00, close to its 52-week high of $31.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 77.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arconic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.33.

The company has a one-year high of $31.99 and a one-year low of $16.12. Currently, Arconic has an average volume of 2.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arconic, Inc. engages in the manufacture and engineering of lightweight metals. It operates through the following segments: Global Rolled Products; Engineered Products and Solutions; and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Global Rolled Products segment produces aluminum sheet and plate.