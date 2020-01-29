Arconic (ARNC) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on Arconic (ARNC) yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.47, close to its 52-week high of $31.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arconic with a $34.86 average price target, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Arconic’s market cap is currently $13.62B and has a P/E ratio of 30.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arconic, Inc. engages in the manufacture and engineering of lightweight metals. It operates through the following segments: Global Rolled Products; Engineered Products and Solutions; and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Global Rolled Products segment produces aluminum sheet and plate.