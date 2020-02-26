Arconic (ARNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Arconic (ARNC) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.71, close to its 52-week high of $34.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 72.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Arconic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.57, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.27 and a one-year low of $18.03. Currently, Arconic has an average volume of 3.18M.

