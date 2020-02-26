Arconic (ARNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Brian Anderson- February 26, 2020, 5:10 AM EDT

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Arconic (ARNC) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.71, close to its 52-week high of $34.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 72.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Arconic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.57, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.27 and a one-year low of $18.03. Currently, Arconic has an average volume of 3.18M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts