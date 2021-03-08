Arcimoto (FUV) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Arcimoto (FUV) on February 9 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Workhorse Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcimoto with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.80 and a one-year low of $0.97. Currently, Arcimoto has an average volume of 3.36M.

Arcimoto, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles. It also involves in building products that catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system. The company was founded by Mark Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.