Archrock (AROC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 6, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Archrock (AROC), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Archrock with a $13.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.43 and a one-year low of $8.08. Currently, Archrock has an average volume of 829.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AROC in relation to earlier this year.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments.

