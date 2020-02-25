Archrock (AROC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 21, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Archrock (AROC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74, close to its 52-week low of $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.75, implying a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Archrock’s market cap is currently $1.18B and has a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AROC in relation to earlier this year.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments.

