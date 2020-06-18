Archrock (AROC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on June 15, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Archrock (AROC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Archrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

Based on Archrock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250 million and GAAP net loss of $61.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $19.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AROC in relation to earlier this year.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services. The Aftermarket Services segment sell parts and components, provides operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers. The company was founded on February 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.