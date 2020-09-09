Archrock (AROC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Archrock (AROC), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.2% and a 32.9% success rate. Curran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Archrock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $220 million and GAAP net loss of $30.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a net profit of $11.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services. The Aftermarket Services segment sell parts and components, provides operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers. The company was founded on February 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.