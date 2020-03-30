Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Hold rating on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Archer Daniels Midland with a $48.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.21 and a one-year low of $28.92. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland has an average volume of 3.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Michael Ambrose, the SVP of ADM sold 6,635 shares for a total of $306,073.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment engages in corn wet milling and dry milling activities; and also converts corn into sweeteners, starches, and bioproducts. The Nutrition segment provides customer needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. Archer-Daniels-Midland was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.