Archer (ARHVF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Buy rating on Archer (ARHVF) on March 13 and set a price target of NOK6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.16, close to its 52-week low of $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #5588 out of 6126 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Archer with a $0.59 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.67 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Archer has an average volume of 280.

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America.