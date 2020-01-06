Arch Capital Group (ACGL) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo upgraded Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.35, close to its 52-week high of $43.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arch Capital Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arch Capital Group’s market cap is currently $17.57B and has a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACGL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other.