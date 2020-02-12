Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arch Capital Group with a $46.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.95 and a one-year low of $30.85. Currently, Arch Capital Group has an average volume of 1.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACGL in relation to earlier this year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other.