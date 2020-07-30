ArcBest (ARCB) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

In a report released today, Christian Wetherbee from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on ArcBest (ARCB), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.28, close to its 52-week high of $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wetherbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Wetherbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Acquisition, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ArcBest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ArcBest’s market cap is currently $783.1M and has a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ArcBest Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of freight transportation services and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services. The ArcBest segment refers to the operations of the company’s expedite, truckload, and truckload-dedicated businesses as well as its premium logistics services; international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service offerings. The FleetNet segment covers the operations of FleetNet America, Inc., and certain other subsidiaries that provide roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through a network of third-party service providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, AR.