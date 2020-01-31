ArcBest (ARCB) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on ArcBest (ARCB), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.80, equals to its 52-week low of $21.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ArcBest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.75.

The company has a one-year high of $40.21 and a one-year low of $21.80. Currently, ArcBest has an average volume of 143.2K.

ArcBest Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of freight transportation services and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet.