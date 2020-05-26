Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.65.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcadia Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 300.0% upside. In a report issued on May 19, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Arcadia Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $309K and net profit of $2.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $158K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.61 million.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.