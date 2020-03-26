Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 24.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcadia Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, which is a 426.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, National Securities Corp also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.20 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Arcadia Biosciences has an average volume of 238K.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.