Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Gets a Buy Rating from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #4031 out of 6532 analysts.

Arcadia Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.20 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Arcadia Biosciences has an average volume of 174.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.