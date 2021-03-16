Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbutus Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.43, which is a 64.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.02 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 3.24M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.