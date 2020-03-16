Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) on March 13 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, which is a 140.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Chardan Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.56 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 658.5K.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.