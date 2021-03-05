Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.40, implying a 79.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.52 million and GAAP net loss of $18.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $82.5 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.