Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.20, close to its 52-week high of $6.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $5.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.48 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 3.35M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.