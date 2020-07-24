Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 50.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $5.00 average price target, implying a -37.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.48 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 3.35M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.