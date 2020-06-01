Aravive (ARAV) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive (ARAV) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Aravive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $15.62 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Aravive has an average volume of 169.4K.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.