Aravive (ARAV) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive (ARAV) on November 10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Aravive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, representing a 377.1% upside. In a report issued on November 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.62 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Aravive has an average volume of 159K.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.