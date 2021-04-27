Aravive (ARAV) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive (ARAV), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aravive with a $24.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aravive’s market cap is currently $106M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.