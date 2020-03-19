ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.94, close to its 52-week low of $9.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Factset Research, and Thomson Reuters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ARAMARK Holdings with a $38.50 average price target, implying a 172.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.22 and a one-year low of $9.65. Currently, ARAMARK Holdings has an average volume of 3.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARMK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform.

Read More on ARMK: