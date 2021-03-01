Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aquestive Therapeutics with a $23.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aquestive Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.26 million and GAAP net loss of $16.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.41 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. The company has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of Central nervous system (CNS) diseases, as well as orally-administered complex molecules that can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. Its product candidates include Libervant, Sympazan, and AQST-117 (Riluzole). Aquestive Therapeutics develops and delivers drugs via its PharmFilm® technology. The firm also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. In addition to its proprietary product candidates, the company, with its partners, has a portfolio of development-stage products and commercialized products, such as Suboxone, a prescription medicine for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.