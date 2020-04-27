Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report issued on April 24, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 40.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, a 370.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average volume of 572.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AQST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. The company has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of Central nervous system (CNS) diseases, as well as orally-administered complex molecules that can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. Its product candidates include Libervant, Sympazan, and AQST-117 (Riluzole). Aquestive Therapeutics develops and delivers drugs via its PharmFilm® technology. The firm also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. In addition to its proprietary product candidates, the company, with its partners, has a portfolio of development-stage products and commercialized products, such as Suboxone, a prescription medicine for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More on AQST: