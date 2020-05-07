AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede reiterated a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.03.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AquaBounty Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.25, implying a 131.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, National Securities Corp also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.08 and a one-year low of $1.52. Currently, AquaBounty Technologies has an average volume of 159.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AQB in relation to earlier this year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the enhancement and improvement of the productivity in commercial aquaculture. It uses genetic manipulation and other molecular biologic techniques in order to improve the quality and yield of fish stocks. The company was founded by Elliot Z. Entis and Garth L. Fletcher on December 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.