AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.2% and a 35.3% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AquaBounty Technologies with a $4.25 average price target.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6,753 and GAAP net loss of $3.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.89K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.76 million.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the enhancement and improvement of the productivity in commercial aquaculture. It uses genetic manipulation and other molecular biologic techniques in order to improve the quality and yield of fish stocks. The company was founded by Elliot Z. Entis and Garth L. Fletcher on December 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.