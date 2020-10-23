Aqua Metals (AQMS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Aqua Metals (AQMS) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Aqua Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Based on Aqua Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.5 million.

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the production of recycled lead through an electro-chemical process. It sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.