Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 47.1% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $10.83 average price target, a 141.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $2.32. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 858.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.