Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.6% and a 27.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.33 average price target, which is a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.52 million.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent.