Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Maxim Group gave Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.43, which is a 64.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.84 million.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.