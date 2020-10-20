Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Canaccord Genuity gave Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Aptose Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.56.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 47.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $10.50 average price target, an 83.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 806.3K.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

