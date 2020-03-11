Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Maxim Group gave Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 31.7% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17, implying a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.69. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 1.32M.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent.