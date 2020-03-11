Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Maxim Group and Canaccord Genuity gave Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17, implying a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.52 million.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent.