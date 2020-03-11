Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08.

Biegler has an average return of 150.7% when recommending Aptose Biosciences.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is ranked #441 out of 6214 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.17 average price target, representing a 47.9% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.52 million.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent.