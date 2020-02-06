Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25, close to its 52-week high of $7.64.

Biegler has an average return of 181.7% when recommending Aptose Biosciences.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is ranked #474 out of 5875 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $7.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.64 and a one-year low of $1.57. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 1.18M.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent.